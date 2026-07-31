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Both Putin and Zelenskyy are going to have to make some concessions, Trump says
US President Donald Trump believes that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Putin must make "some concessions" to end the war.
The US leader told reporters this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"I said, ‘You have to end this war.’ I think he (Zelenskyy – ed.) wants to make a deal, and I think Putin wants to make a deal, but there’s a lot of dislike, as you probably noticed," he said.
A reporter noted that Putin did not appear particularly willing to make concessions.
"Nobody wants to make concessions, but they are both going to have to make some concessions. I mean, they have to make a deal," the US leader replied.
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