Putin is ready to make deal, war could end during my presidency, Trump says. VIDEO

Donald Trump believes that the war in Ukraine could end during his presidential term.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The host asked whether Trump believed that the war between Russia and Ukraine would end while he was serving as president.

"I think so. I thought it would end even before. I believed it would be the easiest task because I got along well with both leaders. I thought it would be the easiest," the US leader replied.

He also said that he tells Putin "the same thing" every time.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine’s strikes deep inside Russia: It’s escalation that can help lead to end of war

"I do not want to go into great detail, but I say: ‘Vladimir, it's time for you to stop. It's time for this war to end,’" Trump noted.

According to the US president, dictator Putin is "ready to make a deal."

Asked by the host when this could happen, he replied:

"Soon. It takes two to tango. But I think he is ready to make a deal," Trump added.

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