Russia attacks most intensively in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 207 combat engagements have taken place between the Defence Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders.

This was stated in an update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The aggressor launched one missile strike using two missiles and carried out 55 air strikes, dropping 168 guided aerial bombs. It also deployed 6,415 kamikaze drones and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 1,953 times.

Hostilities

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropped three aerial bombs and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 53 times, including twice with multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units 14 times near Starytsia, Zapadne and Dvorichanske and towards Lyman, Izbytske, Ustynivka, Kolodiazne, Radkivka and Khatnie.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards Lyman and Ozerne and near Novoselivka and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces of Ukraine successfully halted 19 attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Kryva Luka and Riznykivka and towards Pyskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders launched three attacks near Minkivka and towards Tykhonivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 22 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar and towards Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

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The enemy launched 28 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near Dorozhnie, Udachne and Novooleksandrivka and towards Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Nove Shakhove, Serhiivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 20 occupiers were eliminated and 11 wounded in this sector today. Four vehicles and one UAV command post were destroyed. Two artillery systems, one vehicle, and 32 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 208 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once towards Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled seven enemy attacks towards Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Tsvitkove and Staroukrainka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky and towards Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other sectors.

Read more: Situation in many sectors of front is critical without exaggeration – Butusov