Ruscist in Zaporizhzhia sector complains about lack of supplies: "So order is to die here, right?". AUDIO

A Russian soldier in the Zaporizhzhia sector asks his commander for water and a lighter, but instead of help, he receives a barrage of obscenities and an order to wait.

This is evidenced by an intercepted conversation released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Ukrainian intelligence officers intercepted a conversation involving a Russian invader from the 36th Motorised Rifle Brigade.

"An immobilised and thirsty occupier in the Zaporizhzhia sector begs his commander to drop him some water and a lighter, but the latter responds with a barrage of obscenities," the Defence Intelligence said.

"I can’t move. So, as I understand it, the order is to die here, right? ... Everything I had burned up – my watch, everything, even my lighters. I don’t even know what time it is. Basically, just drop me a lighter and some water, and that’s it. I don’t f#cking need anything else. I’ll f#cking die here like this," the ruscist complains.

However, his commander ordered him to wait:

"I can’t do it right now, I f#cking can’t! Later, I said – after lunch, f#ck! Resupply is after lunch, for f#ck’s sake, understood?"

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