Occupiers complain about Russian Somali mercenary shooting his own: "Chupa zeroed out Maks and four others". AUDIO
Russian military personnel in the Donetsk region are complaining about one of the Somali mercenaries who is shooting his "comrades."
As Censor.NET informs, a corresponding interception of the occupiers' conversation was released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR).
Details
Specifically, invaders from the 111th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment, fighting against Ukraine on the Pokrovsk axis, report a Russian mercenary from Somalia who walks among the positions of his Russian "comrades" and shoots them.
One of the Russian invaders says that Chupa killed five occupiers:
One of the ruscists says that Chupa killed five occupiers: "Maks, Maks is KIA, KIA. Chupa zeroed him out, Chupa zeroed him out," the Muscovite reports. "Chupa, Chupa shot Maks and four more of his own."
The Russian also advises his comrade to look around and not let "Chupa" get too close:
"Copy that, be careful, look around so that 'Chupa' doesn't show up near you; ask further where, who, and who else he saw, what else he knows, and how they wanted to leave
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