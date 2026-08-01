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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,447,620 people (+1,470 per day), 12,231 tanks, 47,127 artillery systems, 25,060 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,447,620 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 1, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,447,620 (+1,470) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,231 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,060 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 47,127 (+82) units
  • MLRS – 1,980 (+4) od.
  • Air defense systems – 1,527 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,097 (+16) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 437,503 (+1,838) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,005 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 128,497 (+463) units
  • special equipment – 4,484 (+1)

Read more: Russia attacks most intensively in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors – General Staff

Втрати ворога на ранок 1 липня

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Russian Army (12218) Armed Forces HQ (5431) liquidation (3131) elimination (7718)
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