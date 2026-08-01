Over course of night, DIU drone operators struck "Pantsir-S1" air defence system, "Sargan" patrol boat and "Forpost" UAV control station. VIDEO

Operators from the Unmanned Systems Department of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine successfully struck three high-value targets belonging to the Russian occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine during the night of 29–30 July.

According to Censor.NET, the targets struck by Ukrainian drones included a "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, a Project 1100M "Sargan" high-speed boat in Kerch, and a "Forpost" ground-based UAV control station in Yevpatoria.

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According to estimates by the Main Intelligence Directorate, the approximate value of the "Pantsir-S1" air defence system is around $15 million, and that of the "Sargan" patrol boat is around $6 million. In total, in just one night, the Russian occupiers suffered losses amounting to over $20 million, excluding the value of the UAV control station.

Footage of the combat operations was released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,447,620 people (+1,470 per day), 12,231 tanks, 47,127 artillery systems, 25,060 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS