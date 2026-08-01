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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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In July 2026, Russian troops suffered record losses - 42,860 eliminated and wounded occupiers, - General Staff

In July, 42,860 occupiers were killed and wounded.

In July 2026, Russian occupation forces suffered their highest casualties since the beginning of the year—42,860 personnel were killed or wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Withdrawal of Russian Forces

The General Staff also publishes monthly figures on the occupiers' personnel losses in 2026:

  • January: 31,710 people
  • February: 26,090 people
  • March: 31,960 people
  • April: 32,980 people
  • May: 33,760 people
  • June: 39,290 people
  • July: 42,860 people (a record high for 2026)

"In total, enemy personnel losses for the first seven months of 2026 amounted to 238,650," the General Staff notes.

Read more: Enemy depot of unmanned naval craft, railway bridges in Chongar and Crimea, and unit of Black Sea Fleet’s Radio-Electronic Warfare Service have been struck, - General Staff

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Russian Army (12218) Armed Forces HQ (5435) liquidation (3131)
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