In July 2026, Russian troops suffered record losses - 42,860 eliminated and wounded occupiers, - General Staff
In July 2026, Russian occupation forces suffered their highest casualties since the beginning of the year—42,860 personnel were killed or wounded.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.
Withdrawal of Russian Forces
The General Staff also publishes monthly figures on the occupiers' personnel losses in 2026:
- January: 31,710 people
- February: 26,090 people
- March: 31,960 people
- April: 32,980 people
- May: 33,760 people
- June: 39,290 people
- July: 42,860 people (a record high for 2026)
"In total, enemy personnel losses for the first seven months of 2026 amounted to 238,650," the General Staff notes.
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