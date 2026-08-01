Enemy depot of unmanned naval craft, railway bridges in Chongar and Crimea, and unit of Black Sea Fleet’s Radio-Electronic Warfare Service have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of 1 August 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on a depot of unmanned boats

A depot for unmanned naval craft in the Black Sea region (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was struck.

The depot is used for the storage, preparation and maintenance of unmanned naval craft, which the enemy uses to carry out combat and special operations in the Black Sea.

Read more: Enemy attacks most actively in Sloviansk direction, 62 combat engagements on frontline in total – General Staff

Strikes on bridges

The "Sivash" railway bridge in the Chongar area, which connects the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region with the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and the railway bridge in the Vladyslavivka area (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were also struck.

"Both bridges are key elements of the enemy’s military logistics and are used to transport personnel, weapons, military equipment, ammunition and logistical supplies between the temporarily occupied Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories in southern Ukraine," the statement reads.

Other strikes

Separately, a radio-electronic reconnaissance unit of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was struck.

In addition, a repair and maintenance base near Pervomaiskyi (Autonomous Republic of Crimea), a logistics depot near Podove in the Kherson region, and an enemy drone depot near Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region were struck.

Read more: Ukrainian drones attack third Wildberries logistics centre in Russia in one day – Russian media

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation’s armed aggression," the General Staff emphasised.