Ukrainian drones attack third Wildberries logistics centre in Russia in one day – Russian media

Russia has claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked the third logistics centre belonging to the Wildberries online marketplace in a single day. A fire broke out at the company’s sorting centre in the Perm Krai following the strike.

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian media outlets and Telegram channels, including Astra, reported this.

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According to the outlet, the Wildberries sorting centre in the village of Zamulianka, Perm Krai, was struck. Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ published photos and videos of the fire at the facility.

Perm Krai governor Dmitry Makhonin claimed that Russian air defences had shot down 30 drones. According to him, two non-residential buildings were damaged in the attack, while no casualties were reported.

This is the third Wildberries logistics centre to have been attacked during the day. Russian authorities previously reported strikes on the company’s warehouses in Penza Krai and Udmurtia. Fires broke out at both facilities. In Penza Krai, according to the Russian side, one person was injured and around 200 employees were evacuated. In Sarapul, the staff was evacuated before the attack began.

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According to the Russian outlet Verstka, Ukrainian drones have struck 16 Wildberries logistics centres since 18 July. More than 860,000 square metres of warehouse space have reportedly been taken out of operation, accounting for over 15% of the company’s total logistics capacity.

According to Russian media, Wildberries suffered its heaviest losses in Elektrostal, near Moscow, where around 250,000 square metres of warehouse premises were destroyed in a fire. Significant damage to a logistics complex in Ryazan was also reported.

Following the series of attacks, the company began searching for new warehouse premises, according to Russian media. Property owners, however, are reluctant to sign lease agreements because of the risk of further drone strikes. Wildberries is also considering relocating part of its logistics capacity to Kazakhstan and is seeking tax support from the Russian authorities.

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