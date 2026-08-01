Border guards set record by intercepting Russian ZALA Z-20 UAV at altitude of 6,858 metres. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Border guards from the 105th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine set a new altitude record for an interception by shooting down a Russian ZALA Z-20 reconnaissance drone.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy UAV was intercepted by a STING interceptor drone operated bythe ‘Wild Hornets’ at an altitude of 6,858 metres.
Russian forces launch ZALA Z-20 reconnaissance drones at significant altitudes, expecting them to be more difficult to hit there. However, Ukrainian operators successfully intercepted the target, setting the highest confirmed interception altitude among units operating in this area.
Footage of the record-breaking interception was published by the "Wild Hornets" on their Telegram channel.
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