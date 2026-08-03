Large Wildberries warehouse in Vladimir region of Russian Federation has been hit. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the morning of 3 August, drones struck a warehouse belonging to the logistics company Wildberries in the village of Khryastovo in the Vladimir Oblast of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

According to preliminary data, the area of the attacked warehouse complex is 172,000 square metres. Information regarding the extent of the damage, any fire or possible casualties is currently being verified.

The Vladimir hub is considered one of Wildberries’ key logistics centres. A significant proportion of the goods flow between Moscow and the central, north-western and northern regions of the European part of Russia passes through it.

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Strikes on Wildberries’ warehouses

A series of attacks on Wildberries’ logistics centres began on 18 July 2026. On that day, drones attacked two large warehouse complexes – in Elektrostal (Moscow Oblast) and Kotovsk (Tambov Oblast). The strikes caused large-scale fires, resulting in fatalities and injuries. It was these attacks that marked the start of a campaign against the logistics network of Russia’s largest online marketplace.

On 22 July, logistics facilities in the Krasnodar Krai and Nevinnomyssk (Stavropol Krai) were targeted. The very next day, 23 July, an attack on a warehouse in the Voronezh Oblast was reported.

On the night of 24 July, drones attacked several facilities simultaneously: in St Petersburg, the Leningrad Region (Novosaratovka) and the occupied city of Simferopol. Fires broke out at the warehouses, and casualties were reported.

The strikes continued into late July. On 29 July, a fire was reported at a warehouse in the Ryazan Region, and on 30 July, large logistics centres in the Penza Region and Udmurtia were attacked. There were also reports of new strikes on Wildberries facilities in other regions of Russia. According to estimates by Western media, by the end of July the number of attacks on the company’s infrastructure had reached approximately 16 in less than two weeks.

On 2 August, one of Wildberries’ largest logistics centres in the Vladimir Region (the village of Khryastovo), covering an area of around 172,000 square metres, was hit. On the same day, another of the company’s warehouses — in the Samara Region — came under attack. According to the Russian authorities, fires broke out at both sites.

Western media estimate that since mid-July, around ten to fifteen Wildberries logistics centres across various regions of Russia have been attacked. Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in each individual strike, but the campaign is seen as part of a strategy to disrupt Russian military and economic logistics.