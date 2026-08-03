Over course of week, SSU struck five oil refineries, airfields, radar stations, and warehouses belonging to Russian Federation. INFOGRAPHICS

The Security Service of Ukraine has summarized the results of its special operations over the past week. Five oil refineries, military airfields, defense industry facilities, air defense systems, radar stations, ammunition depots, and Russian logistics infrastructure were targeted.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the SSU press center.

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"The Security Service of Ukraine is continuing a systematic campaign to undermine the Russian Federation’s military and economic potential, as approved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Last week, SSU operatives carried out successful strikes against enterprises of the military-industrial complex, fuel and energy infrastructure, air defense systems, military airfields, logistics facilities, and the occupiers’ warehouses," the statement reads.

Strikes on military infrastructure and air defense systems

On the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula, two hangars used to store aircraft and a production workshop at the Yevpatoria Aviation Plant were struck

It has also been confirmed that two Su-35 fighter jets, two L-39 training aircraft, a fuel and lubricant storage facility, and other infrastructure at the "Khanskaya" military airfield (near the city of Maykop, Russian Federation) were struck.

In the Krasnodar Krai, three "Podlyot-K1" radar stations and one "Kasta-2E2" radar station—which the enemy uses to detect air targets—have been struck.

Attacks on fuel and energy infrastructure

Over the course of the week, oil refineries in several regions of the Russian Federation came under Ukrainian attack. Specifically:

The Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez Oil Refinery (Perm Krai) is a large oil refinery with a capacity of nearly 13 million metric tons per year. Following the strike, a fire broke out at the primary oil refining unit;

The Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery (Volgograd) is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, with a capacity of about 15 million metric tons of crude oil per year;

three oil refineries in Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan)—Bashneft-UNPZ, "Bashneft-Novoil," and "Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim," which together form one of the largest oil refining clusters in the Russian Federation with a combined capacity of over 23 million metric tons of crude oil per year.

In addition, infrastructure at the port of Taman (Krasnodar Krai) was hit, and a large-scale fire broke out there following the strike.

Destruction of ammunition and fuel and lubricant depots

Last week, strikes against the military logistics of the Russian occupation forces continued. This time, ammunition depots, military equipment depots, and fuel and lubricant depots in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were hit.

Depots of military equipment and ammunition were destroyed in the settlements of Obryv, Chystiakove (temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast), Mariupol (temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast), and Krasnoperekopsk (temporarily occupied Crimea).

Depots of fuel and lubricants were struck in Gukovo (Russian Federation), Marynivka, Lahidne (temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Volnovakha (temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast), and Piatykhatky (temporarily occupied Crimea).

Read more: During deep-strike operation, key facilities at Saratov Oil Refinery and Engels Airfield were hit, - Defence Intelligence