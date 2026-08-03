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Umerov has been appointed head of FIS, and Klymenko as Secretary of NSDC, - decrees
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council and the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.
The relevant decrees have been published on the Office of the President’s website, reports Censor.NET.
Details
Decree No. 695/2026 appointed Rustem Umerov as Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
Decree No. 694/2026 appointed Ihor Klymenko as Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, Zelenskyy had previously stated that Umerov would be responsible for the Freya anti-ballistic programme and drone agreements with other states.
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