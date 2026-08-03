"We need to seek dialogue": Zelenskyy instructed diplomats to step up efforts with China

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainian diplomats to work more actively to develop relations with the People’s Republic of China in order to prevent Beijing from fully siding with Russia in the war.

The head of state made this statement during a meeting with ambassadors held in Kyiv on Monday, according to Censor.NET.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that establishing ties with China is a critically important task for protecting Ukraine’s national interests and restraining Russian influence.

"We need to seek dialogue with China if we don't want China to fully support the Russians. If China is thinking about a future with Russia and doesn't see any other countries in that picture, we need to build all of this," the President emphasized.

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