Food warehouses are burning: Russia attacks Dnipro
Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro.
This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
The Air Force had warned of a jet-powered UAV heading towards the city.
It later became known that Russian forces had attacked Dnipro, setting warehouses storing food products on fire.
Information on possible casualties is being clarified.
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