Food warehouses are burning: Russia attacks Dnipro

Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force had warned of a jet-powered UAV heading towards the city.

It later became known that Russian forces had attacked Dnipro, setting warehouses storing food products on fire.

Information on possible casualties is being clarified.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions: one person has been killed, and homes and businesses have been damaged. PHOTOS