Zelenskyy instructs officials to improve diplomat training and more actively promote Ukraine’s narratives abroad

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainian ambassadors to work more actively with traditional media, bloggers and influencers to communicate Ukraine’s position abroad. He also stressed the importance of knowing the languages and cultures of their host countries and making regular visits to Ukraine.

The head of state made the statement at a meeting of heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad, Censor.NET reports.

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"Ukraine’s position, our opinion, our perspective, our narratives and our needs must be presented in an accessible way on podcasts, social media and the platforms of bloggers and influencers. At the same time, they must also be present in every established media outlet that still has influence, is widely cited, carries political weight and has a genuine ability to sustain attention on Ukraine and therefore strengthen support for Ukraine and respect for our community in that country," the president stressed.

Ambassadors must know the languages and cultures of their host countries

"To consistently deliver results for Ukraine, you and your key embassy staff must speak the same language, in every sense, as those who make decisions and can provide assistance. Our diplomatic service has a long-standing weakness: there is a shortage of proficiency in every language except English. I ask you to develop systemic solutions capable of changing this. You must have a deep understanding of the values, celebrations and pain of every nation where you serve, understand its culture and know its language."

Zelenskyy urged ambassadors to become more familiar with what is happening in Ukraine and how.

"You need to visit Ukraine regularly, share Ukraine’s reality and understand what Ukrainians are going through. Every Ukrainian ambassador must experience what the front is like, what life is like in a frontline or border community and what recovery after attacks entails. Every ambassador must understand what it means when air defence launchers are empty while the Russians are launching ballistic missiles," the president noted.

Zelenskyy instructs officials to strengthen diplomat training

"With all this in mind, replacements within embassies must be selected and prepared more thoroughly. Those returning to Ukraine must be offered positions at a level that genuinely reflects their contribution to Ukraine’s shared results, the experience our people have here and the experience embassy staff have acquired in the countries where they served. Otherwise, the diplomatic system risks losing experienced professionals, which we cannot afford," the head of state added.