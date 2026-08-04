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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,451,750 personnel (+1,240 in the past 24 hours), 12,237 tanks, 47,331 artillery systems, and 25,079 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

elimination

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,451,750 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 4, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,451,750 (+1,240) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,237 (+5) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 25,079 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 47,331 (+55) units
  • MLRS – 2,000 (+4) units
  • air defense systems – 1,538 (+5) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,124 (+12) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 442,740 (+1,792) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 129,817 (+379) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,492 (+0) units

Read more: 182 combat clashes reported on front, enemy most active in Kostiantynivka sector – General Staff

Росія втратила ще 1240 військових і п’ять танків – Генштаб

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Russian Army (12231) Armed Forces HQ (5440) liquidation (3134) elimination (7732)
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