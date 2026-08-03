182 combat clashes reported on front, enemy most active in Kostiantynivka sector – General Staff

In total, there have been 182 combat engagements since the start of this 24-hour period.

This is according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The aggressor launched one missile strike, firing two missiles; carried out 58 air strikes using 184 guided aerial bombs; deployed 6,544 kamikaze drones for attacks; and carried out 2,217 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, two clashes have taken place since the start of the day, with the enemy carrying out 44 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

Watch more: Forpost Brigade launches series of UAV strikes on occupiers’ equipment and ammunition depot in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Over the past 24 hours, in the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched eight assaults on the positions of our units near the village of Starytsia and towards the village of Volokhivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Petropavlivka and towards Shyikivka.

Fighting in the east

Four attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector towards the settlements of Drobysheve and Stavky. One firefight is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully halted 17 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Zakytne, Kryva Luka, Riznykivka and towards Mykolaivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders launched two attacks in the area of Fedorivka Druha and towards Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 26 enemy assaults in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Novopavlivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Enemy attacks most actively in Sloviansk direction, 62 combat engagements on frontline in total – General Staff

The enemy carried out sixteen attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Kotlyne, Udachne and Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Shevchenko, Matiasheve, Vasylivka, Myrne and Novopidhorodne.

According to preliminary estimates, 33 occupiers were killed and 15 wounded here today; one artillery system, two vehicles, one UAV control post and 31 enemy personnel shelters were destroyed. One artillery system, one UAV control centre, two vehicles and 191 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 399 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralised.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilsk, Tsvitkove and Charivne. Two engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the area of the settlement of Plavni and towards Novoyakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

Read more: "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery and enemy training ground in Zaporizhzhia region have been struck, - General Staff

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.