The war is gradually reaching the Russian rear, which for a long time had lived under the impression that the fighting would not affect it.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar).

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Over the course of 18 days, Ukrainian drones attacked 15 Wildberries logistics facilities, 13 of which were put out of commission or sustained significant damage.

"This morning, the next mega-hub, Krasny Bor, went out of the chat," Madyar commented on the strike against the Wildberries logistics hub in the Leningrad Region.

The USF commander emphasizes that the destruction of such hubs will have economic consequences for Russia.

"Every single one of the 111 million voters in the Russian Federation already owes the government $146 for Wildberries, even though checkout is still ahead and shopping carts will undoubtedly continue to be filled until people’s patience runs out," Madyar calculated ironically.

He is convinced that Russia will end the war only when its economic and social losses become so severe that the population can no longer ignore them. At the same time, the author expresses doubt that even a decline in living standards will automatically lead to a shift in public sentiment.

Background

On the night of Monday, August 4, 2026, drones attacked warehouses in three regions of Russia. Among them were Wildberries warehouses:

Leningrad Oblast (Krasny Bor, near St. Petersburg) – a fire broke out at the Wildberries warehouse complex following an attack. According to preliminary reports, staff were evacuated, and no fatalities have been reported.

Moscow Oblast (Chekhov) – drones attacked the Wildberries warehouse complex. According to reports from Russian authorities, a large-scale fire broke out.

In Tver Oblast, a UAV damaged a Wildberries warehouse.

Watch more: Russian woman from Samara region is complaining about drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses. VIDEO