SSU detained two Russian agents who were directing strikes on Zaporizhzhia: one of them is former official at defense plant

The SSU detained two Russian agents who were gathering information on defense industry enterprises and the positions of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia. Among the suspects is the former head of a workshop at a defense plant.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

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According to the investigation, the suspects acted independently but were part of the same group of agents coordinated by a common handler from Russia.

He gathered information through former colleagues

According to the SSU, one of the detainees is the former head of the supply department at a local defense industry enterprise. He obtained the necessary information while communicating with his former colleagues, disguising the information-gathering as friendly conversations.

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In addition, the suspect monitored the movements of Ukrainian military personnel near the front lines during trips to his own dacha. To pass through checkpoints unimpeded, he used his status as a father of many children.

He used his wife to gather intelligence

Another agent, who was evading mobilization, rarely left his home. According to the investigation, he used his own wife—who was unaware of his collaboration with Russian intelligence services—to obtain information.

At her husband’s request, the woman reported to him on the locations where Defense Forces personnel and military equipment were concentrated, as well as their routes of movement.

Information was passed to an FSB liaison

The agents transmitted the gathered intelligence through an FSB liaison located in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. According to the SSU, this individual turned out to be a longtime acquaintance of theirs who had remotely recruited both suspects.

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Law enforcement officers documented their activities, detained the suspects, and conducted searches. They seized computer equipment and cell phones containing evidence of collaboration with the Russian intelligence service.

They face life imprisonment

SSU investigators informed the detainees that they are suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of individuals acting in concert under martial law).

The suspects are currently in custody. If found guilty, they face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.



