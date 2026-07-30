Terrorist attacks in Odesa on 28 July: SSU and National Police detain three Russian agents. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Within 24 hours, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police detained the perpetrators of both terrorist attacks carried out in Odesa on 28 July this year. They were three Russian agents who planted improvised explosive devices under the cars of a Ukrainian serviceman and a civilian.
This was reported by the SSU press centre and the communications department of the Odesa regional police.
Serviceman’s car rigged with explosives
The first explosion was carried out by two students at a local technical college who, acting on the orders of the ruscists, planted explosives under a Ukrainian serviceman’s car.
They also installed a video camera near the target, concealed inside a juice carton and remotely accessible to the enemy.
Using the concealed device, Russian intelligence officers monitored the serviceman’s approach to the car and remotely detonated the bomb.
The victim sustained minor injuries in the explosion, while his vehicle was badly damaged.
Civilian’s car blown up
Law enforcement officers also swiftly detained the perpetrator of another high-profile terrorist attack committed in the port city on the same day. He was identified as a local repeat offender who had previously been prosecuted several times for drug trafficking.
The perpetrator planted an improvised explosive device under the car of a civilian who worked part-time as a taxi driver. According to preliminary expert findings, the explosive yield was equivalent to nearly half a kilogram of TNT.
Russian intelligence officers reportedly detonated the device remotely while the car was moving. The driver was killed at the scene, while a female passenger sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised.
Recruitment by the Russian Federation
Investigators established that the ruscists had recruited all the suspects through Telegram channels offering "easy" money. They were promised financial rewards for carrying out the crimes but never received the money.
Notices of suspicion
During searches, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones and replacement SIM cards containing evidence that the detainees had worked for the enemy.
- Two of the suspects have already been served notices of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). They face up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.
- The third suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a terrorist act resulting in a person’s death). He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
The suspects are in custody.
Background
- It was previously reported that a car had exploded in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa: the driver was injured.
- The SSU has classified the car explosion in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa as a terrorist act and has already opened the corresponding criminal proceedings.
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