Russia has used drones carrying depleted uranium in Chernihiv region: SSU has recorded new incidents. PHOTO

Counter-intelligence officers and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine have uncovered a further six instances of Russian troops using depleted uranium munitions during attacks on the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

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The hazardous components were found in ‘Geran-2’ strike drones, which the occupiers used to attack the region between April and June 2026.

"The enemy is using radioactive elements in R-60M missiles, which it has adapted for use on its UAVs," the statement reads.

The background radiation level exceeded the norm by a factor of ten

During an inspection of the drone crash sites and a radiological survey of their combat components, the SBU’s investigative and operational team, together with specialists from the State Emergency Service, recorded levels 80 times higher than the natural background radiation.

The gamma radiation levels of individual fragments ranged from 8.3 to 24 µSv/h, whilst the permissible health standard is 0.3 µSv/h. According to law enforcement officials, such levels pose a direct threat to human health and the environment.

Analysis confirmed the presence of uranium

An examination carried out at the initiative of the SSU established that the warheads of the missiles examined contain nuclear material — the isotopes Uranium-235 and Uranium-238.

The presence of radioactive components was confirmed using dosimetric equipment and a mobile automated radiological detection system.

Following the discovery of the dangerous munitions, specialists carried out a series of measures to neutralise them and ensure the safety of the public.

Based on these findings, SSU investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (‘War crimes’).

The Security Service has once again urged members of the public not to touch the wreckage of drones, missiles or other munitions, and to immediately notify law enforcement agencies or emergency services if they are found.

Read more: He was planning attacks on defense plants and logistics bases: SSU detained spotter in Khmelnytskyi region



