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I have approved new operations by SSU against Russia, - Zelenskyy after meeting with Poklad

Zelenskyy approved new SSU operations: details of the meeting with Poklad

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Oleksandr Poklad.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"A report on our operations to counter Russian aggression. The Security Service of Ukraine has achieved good results, and today I approved new operations," he said.

Poklad reported on the Security Service of Ukraine’s priorities for August.

"I also agreed with the head of the SSU on further steps to purge the Service’s internal structure of those who work for their own interests rather than for Ukraine. Thank you to everyone in the SSU who truly defends our state and our people! Glory to Ukraine!" he added.

Read more: Besides Stefanishyna, Zelenskyy dismisses six more Ukrainian ambassadors

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9515) Security Service of Ukraine (3876) Oleksandr Poklad (10)
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