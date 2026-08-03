Besides Stefanishyna, Zelenskyy dismisses six more Ukrainian ambassadors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Khomanets as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Tunisia and the State of Libya, as well as Vasyl Khymynets, Valerii Yevdokymov and Valerii Zhovtenko as Ukraine’s ambassadors to Austria, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, respectively.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding decrees No. 698/2026, No. 699/2026, No. 700/2026 and No. 701/2026 were published on Monday.

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The president also dismissed Kateryna Zelenko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Singapore and, concurrently, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Brunei Darussalam.

The corresponding decree No. 702/2026 was published on the website of the head of state.

Read more: Zelenskyy dismisses Stefanishyna from post of ambassador to US (updated)

Separate decision on Stefanishyna

As reported earlier, Zelenskyy dismissed Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States of America.

Stefanishyna herself said on the social media platform Facebook that it was her decision to step down.

Read more: Ukraine to expand localisation of Western arms production, working to secure new air defence packages – Zelenskyy