Zelenskyy dismisses Stefanishyna from post of ambassador to US (updated)

The President of Ukraine has dismissed Olha Stefanishyna from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding decree was published on the website of the Office of the President.

"To dismiss Olha Vitaliivna STEFANISHYNA from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States of America," the decree reads.

No further details regarding the reasons for the personnel decision were provided.

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Update

Stefanishyna herself said on the social media platform Facebook that it was her decision to step down as ambassador to the United States.

"This was my own decision, prompted by personal circumstances that I have mentioned previously," she said.

She also promised to publicly address in the near future a number of questions that "have recently been raised in the media."

Stefanishyna attached a photo of her resignation letter to the post.

Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption

As reported earlier, Ukrainska Pravda journalists published an investigation alleging that people from Olha Stefanishyna’s inner circle had obtained control through the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) of four major properties. These included the Trade Unions Building on Independence Square.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office registered criminal proceedings to investigate Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption at ARMA.

Read more: Mindich and Umerov discuss appointment of new ambassador to U.S.: "Stefanyshyna can’t do it, she has suspicion"