SAPO registers criminal case to investigate Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in ARMA corruption. DOCUMENT

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has registered a criminal proceeding to investigate the possible involvement of Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, in corruption related to ARMA.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, cited by Censor.NET.

"Prosecutors of the SAPO have initiated a criminal proceeding on the grounds of possible abuse of official position by officials of the National Agency for the Detection, Investigation, and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (Part 2, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

It is noted that the pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding has been entrusted to NABU detectives.

The SAP emphasized that no individuals have been notified of suspicion in this case so far.

The basis for initiating the investigation were materials from a journalistic investigation by Ukrainska Pravda, the statement said.

As a reminder, Hromadske journalists recently published an investigation stating that Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna uses an apartment belonging to her mother, Nadiia Kravets. At the same time, there is no mention of this apartment in the official's declaration.

After Hromadske journalist Maksym Kotsiubynskyi recorded that Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna was using an apartment that was not listed in her declaration, he was taken to the police station.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada registered a resolution to dismiss Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

Previously, an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda stated that people close to Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna gained control over four large real estate objects through ARMA. Among these objects is the Trade Unions Building on Independence Square.

Read more: SAPO opens criminal case against Stefanishyna on suspicion of abuse of power. DOCUMENT