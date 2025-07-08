4 702 32
Ministry of Justice’s TikTok account posted video showing photos of Minister Stefaniishyna on screens of department’s employees’ phones. VIDEO
The official TikTok of the Ministry of Justice published a video in which employees of the department have photos of the head of the ministry, Olha Stefanishyna, on their phone screensavers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Justice's TikTok account.
However, later, the same account posted a video showing the same employees with screensavers with the official logo of the Ministry.
"We created a new trend on TikTok. After our colleagues showed us their screensavers, why shouldn't the Ministry of Justice be at hand? We have prepared a special selection: from official options to creative ones with the logo," the Ministry of Justice commented.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password