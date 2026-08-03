Ukraine to expand localisation of Western arms production, working to secure new air defence packages – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, General Pavlo Palisa, on the implementation of Ukraine’s defence agreements with its partners.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Missile supplies for air defence

"First, air defence. We are working with the US side and our partners in Europe to secure the necessary support packages for Ukraine. It is not easy, but we expect results. Air defence missiles must be in our launchers, not in warehouses somewhere far from the actual threats," the president said.

Localisation of production in Ukraine

The discussion also covered the localisation in Ukraine of the production of the necessary types of Western weapons. Zelenskyy announced a significant expansion in this area but said he could not disclose any details at present.

"I cannot provide any details for now, but I thank our partners in Europe for their willingness to support our resilience over the long term in precisely this way, through localisation and joint defence production," the head of state said.

See more: Zelenskyy hears reports from Drapatyi, Khmara and Palisa: Course of action determined in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure. PHOTOS

New decisions on missile systems

The president also said that during the Ukrainian delegation’s recent visit to the United States, agreements had been reached on several special options for the use of missile systems and on expanding cooperation between Ukrainian and US companies.

The relevant documents are currently being prepared, while communication between the companies is ongoing.

Coordination of efforts

"General Palisa will coordinate this work with Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, the US side and Ukrainian manufacturers. Our warriors will have greater capabilities," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Concrete decisions have already been made to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and anti-ballistic capabilities – Sybiha