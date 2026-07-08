Concrete decisions have already been made to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and anti-ballistic capabilities – Sybiha

Following talks at the NATO summit, concrete decisions have already been made to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, in particular its anti-ballistic capabilities.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a briefing in Ankara, Turkey, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

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New contributions are expected

"We are already seeing decisions that some partners have begun to announce and make public. But we are probably still facing further announcements and further confirmations of contributions and packages as a result of the talks and negotiations held," Sybiha said.

Read more: Ukraine is keen to have equal, mutually beneficial and strategic relations with Poland, - Sybiha

Air defense and anti-ballistic capabilities

The foreign minister stressed that air defense is a priority for Ukraine.

"And I can share my impression that everyone understands this — and not just in terms of expressing solidarity in words, but also ... there are already concrete decisions to strengthen our air defense capabilities and our anti-ballistic capabilities," he added.

See more: Zelenskyy following new Russian strikes: We need anti-ballistic defences to counter Russian terror. PHOTOS