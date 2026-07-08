Concrete decisions have already been made to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and anti-ballistic capabilities – Sybiha
Following talks at the NATO summit, concrete decisions have already been made to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, in particular its anti-ballistic capabilities.
As Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a briefing in Ankara, Turkey, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.
New contributions are expected
"We are already seeing decisions that some partners have begun to announce and make public. But we are probably still facing further announcements and further confirmations of contributions and packages as a result of the talks and negotiations held," Sybiha said.
Air defense and anti-ballistic capabilities
The foreign minister stressed that air defense is a priority for Ukraine.
"And I can share my impression that everyone understands this — and not just in terms of expressing solidarity in words, but also ... there are already concrete decisions to strengthen our air defense capabilities and our anti-ballistic capabilities," he added.
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