Defense of northern borders: Fortifications being expanded along border with Belarus – Demchenko

The military threat from Belarus will shift from potential to real if direct attempts are made to destabilize the situation along the state border or stage provocations.

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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According to Demchenko, the Defense Forces have "significantly strengthened" their positions along the border with Belarus, and this work is ongoing.

"Engineering units of both the State Border Guard Service and the Defense Forces as a whole are involved. Local authorities are also paying attention to this work. All components are working together to expand engineering barriers, which also includes destroying routes that could be used to cross the border," Demchenko said.

Specialists are installing video surveillance systems and constructing fortifications, while Ukrainian Armed Forces units are expanding mine and explosive barriers in the most vulnerable sectors.

Read more: Belarusian Defence Ministry no longer sees Ukraine or NATO preparing attack: "Situation is stable"