Belarusian Defence Ministry no longer sees Ukraine or NATO preparing attack: "Situation is stable"

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktar Khrenin said that the military and political situation around the country remained stable. Belarus has detected no signs that either NATO or Ukraine’s Defence Forces are preparing a "surprise attack."

He was quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA, according to Censor.NET.

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NATO and Ukraine are not preparing aggression

According to the Belarusian Defence Minister, monitoring the activities of the armed forces of neighbouring Western countries indicates minimal military activity:

"While monitoring the activities of the armed forces of NATO countries, we are not seeing any significant activity. Neighbouring countries are holding a minimal number of exercises — just one — and there are very few flights. Therefore, we consider it (the situation around Belarus - ed.) stable and see no threat, tension or preparations for a surprise attack," Khrenin said.

Read more: Belarus has enough common sense not to get drawn into Russia’s war against Ukraine, - European Commission

Particular attention during the briefing to Belarusian dictator Lukashenko was paid to Ukraine. Khrenin denied that Ukraine’s Defence Forces posed any threat:

"At present, we do not see the Ukrainian units guarding their border preparing for any aggressive action. We see that they are engaged in defensive activities. But that is only logical because, regardless of what is being said in the information space, they have absolutely no need for tensions on our border," the Belarusian Defence Minister added.

Routine deployment continues

Khrenin added that Belarus was not scaling back its military presence near the border. A "minimum contingent" of Special Operations Forces units remains deployed along Belarus’ southern border in coordination with border guards. Belarusian military personnel continue their routine training, taking into account the results of a comprehensive inspection conducted at the beginning of the year.

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