Defence Forces have already destroyed 131 Russian heavy flamethrower systems – General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have destroyed 131 Russian heavy flamethrower systems. These include various modifications of thermobaric multiple launch rocket systems that Russia actively uses on the front line.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Buratino, Solntsepyok, Tosochka and Drakon systems destroyed

According to the General Staff, the destroyed equipment includes TOS-1 Buratino, TOS-1A Solntsepyok, TOS-2 Tosochka and TOS-3 Drakon heavy flamethrower systems.

These systems are designed to strike personnel, fortifications, shelters and lightly armoured vehicles with thermobaric or incendiary munitions that generate a powerful blast wave and intense heat.

Russia uses several system modifications

The most common modification in the Russian army is the TOS-1A Solntsepyok, which has a longer firing range than the basic TOS-1 Buratino version.

The occupiers also operate the latest wheeled TOS-2 Tosochka system, equipped with automated fire control, and the TOS-3 Drakon, which has an extended range for launching thermobaric rockets.

Read more: More than 100 strategic facilities and almost 5,000 occupiers eliminated: SSU sums up results of 40-day operation