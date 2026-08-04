Putin expands list of convicts allowed to sign contracts with Russian Defence Ministry

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has signed a law expanding eligibility to sign contracts with the Russian Defence Ministry. The document reduces the list of crimes for which a conviction or criminal prosecution previously barred individuals from contract service during mobilisation.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian media.

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As noted, Russia has amended the list of crimes for which a conviction or criminal prosecution previously made individuals ineligible to sign a contract with the Defence Ministry during mobilisation.

Several categories of offences have been removed from the list of restrictions:

Minor and moderately serious offences.

Certain offences involving weapons and explosives, breaches of safety regulations, as well as some military and transport-related offences.

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Some restrictions remain

However, people convicted or facing criminal charges for serious offences will still be unable to sign contracts. These include terrorism, high treason, espionage, sabotage, extremism, paedophilia, extortion and other crimes against the state and public safety.

According to ASTRA, leaders of organised crime groups, gang members and drug traffickers had previously been allowed to sign contracts with the Russian Defence Ministry. Special units are to be created for them.

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