Lithuania plans to produce drones jointly with Ukraine under Drone Deal

Drone Industry

Lithuania plans to localise the production of Ukrainian drones on its territory as part of bilateral defence industry cooperation.

This was reported by LRT, citing Lithuanian Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas, Censor.NET informs.

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Lithuania launches process to localise drone production

According to the minister, the initiative will be implemented through joint investment under the defence industry cooperation agreement signed by Ukraine and Lithuania in May.

Kaunas said that the ministry was already making personnel changes to launch the project and bring in the necessary specialists.

"We have an agreement with Ukraine known as the Drone Deal. Changes are currently being made to the ministry’s team to bring in key specialists who will begin turning this agreement into practical solutions on the ground so that we can localise the production of Ukrainian drones in Lithuania," he said.

Read more: Deal with Ukraine on joint production of Patriot missiles will not be concluded before this winter – Whitaker

Joint investment and technology transfer

Drone production in Lithuania is expected to use technologies provided by Ukraine.

The minister stressed that the project should benefit both sides. It envisages developing Ukraine’s production capacity and strengthening Lithuania’s defence industry.

Vilnius expects the localisation of production to help accelerate drone manufacturing, facilitate the introduction of new technologies and enable Lithuanian engineers to work alongside Ukrainian specialists.

Read more: US would buy Ukrainian drones: They can make lot of them – Trump