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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,452,880 people (+1,130 per day), 12,242 tanks, 47,396 artillery systems, 25,084 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses in the war exceeded 1.45 million people

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,452,880 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 5, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,452,880 (+1,130) people (killed and wounded) 
  • tanks — 12,242 (+5) units
  • armored combat vehicles—25,084 (+5) units
  • artillery systems—47,396 (+65) units
  • MLRS - 2,002 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems — 1,540 (+2) units
  • aircraft—439 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems—2,134 (+10) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs — 444,455 (+1,715) units
  • cruise missiles - 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships / boats - 34 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks — 130,266 (+449) units
  • specialized equipment - 4,495 (+3) units

Read more: Over 30,000 Russian troops eliminated by drones in July, Zelenskyy says

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (12238) Armed Forces HQ (5442) liquidation (3135)
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