Defence Forces struck crossing point, command posts and Russian military depot

On the night of 5 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked a number of key targets belonging to the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the strikes?

Ukrainian troops struck the occupiers’ UAV command posts in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Volfinsky in Kursk Oblast, Russian Federation.

A command post in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk Oblast was also attacked.

A crossing over the Mokri Yaly River near Vesele in the Donetsk region, which the enemy uses for military logistics and the movement of personnel, weapons and supplies, was also targeted.

Defence forces also struck an enemy supply depot in Ishun in occupied Crimea.

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