Drones attack Ufa in Russia: oil refinery is likely under attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS
A series of explosions has been reported in Ufa, Russia (Bashkortostan).
This was reported online, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Locals reported that a drone was spotted flying towards the "Bashneft" oil refinery. A plume of smoke is rising above the facility.
What led up to this?
- The Bashneft-UNPZ refinery had already been attacked on 1 August 2026.
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