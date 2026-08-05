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News Photo Drone attack on Russian regions
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Drones attack Ufa in Russia: oil refinery is likely under attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A series of explosions has been reported in Ufa, Russia (Bashkortostan).

This was reported online, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Locals reported that a drone was spotted flying towards the "Bashneft" oil refinery. A plume of smoke is rising above the facility.

Ufa in Russia under drone attack: oil refinery likely hit
Ufa in Russia under drone attack: oil refinery likely hit
Ufa in Russia under drone attack: oil refinery likely hit

Watch more: Explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don: petrol station and cars were on fire. VIDEO

What led up to this?

See more: Wildberries warehouse attacked in Volgograd was completely burnt out. Satellite images

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Russia (14220) Ufa (11) Strikes on RF (929)
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