Drones attack Ufa in Russia: oil refinery is likely under attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A series of explosions has been reported in Ufa, Russia (Bashkortostan).

This was reported online, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Locals reported that a drone was spotted flying towards the "Bashneft" oil refinery. A plume of smoke is rising above the facility.







Watch more: Explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don: petrol station and cars were on fire. VIDEO

What led up to this?

The Bashneft-UNPZ refinery had already been attacked on 1 August 2026.

See more: Wildberries warehouse attacked in Volgograd was completely burnt out. Satellite images