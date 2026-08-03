Wildberries warehouse attacked in Volgograd was completely burnt out. Satellite images

The Wildberries warehouse in Volgograd, Russia, was completely burnt down following the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this is evident from satellite images published by the Exilenova Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"On 31 July, the Russian dual-use ‘Wildberries’ warehouse in Volgograd was struck. Here are the consequences," the post states.

Read more: Large Wildberries warehouse in Vladimir region of Russian Federation has been hit. VIDEO+PHOTO

What led up to this?

Earlier, the Russians showed the ruins of the Wildberries warehouse in Volgograd following drone strikes.

It was also reported that drones had attacked Volgograd: Wildberries and the Lukoil oil refinery may have been targeted.

See more: Aftermath of strike on Wildberries warehouse in Udmurtia, Russia SATELLITE IMAGES