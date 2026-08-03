Wildberries warehouse attacked in Volgograd was completely burnt out. Satellite images
The Wildberries warehouse in Volgograd, Russia, was completely burnt down following the attack.
According to Censor.NET, this is evident from satellite images published by the Exilenova Telegram channel.
"On 31 July, the Russian dual-use ‘Wildberries’ warehouse in Volgograd was struck. Here are the consequences," the post states.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, the Russians showed the ruins of the Wildberries warehouse in Volgograd following drone strikes.
- It was also reported that drones had attacked Volgograd: Wildberries and the Lukoil oil refinery may have been targeted.
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