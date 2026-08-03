ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13775 visitors online
News Photo Drone attack on Russian regions
2 129 12

Wildberries warehouse attacked in Volgograd was completely burnt out. Satellite images

The Wildberries warehouse in Volgograd, Russia, was completely burnt down following the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this is evident from satellite images published by the Exilenova Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"On 31 July, the Russian dual-use ‘Wildberries’ warehouse in Volgograd was struck. Here are the consequences," the post states.

Wildberries in Volgograd

Read more: Large Wildberries warehouse in Vladimir region of Russian Federation has been hit. VIDEO+PHOTO

What led up to this?

  • Earlier, the Russians showed the ruins of the Wildberries warehouse in Volgograd following drone strikes.
  • It was also reported that drones had attacked Volgograd: Wildberries and the Lukoil oil refinery may have been targeted.

See more: Aftermath of strike on Wildberries warehouse in Udmurtia, Russia SATELLITE IMAGES

Author: 

Volgograd (45) Strikes on RF (925)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 