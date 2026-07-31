Aftermath of strike on Wildberries warehouse in Udmurtia, Russia SATELLITE IMAGES
A thick plume of smoke can be seen rising from the Wildberries warehouse in Sarapul (Republic of Udmurtia) following a night-time drone attack.
This was reported by Radio Svoboda’s Russian service, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The satellite images were taken around midday.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that drones had attacked the Wildberries complex in Penza and the port in Taman, causing fires.
- An attack on Wildberries was also reported in Udmurtia.
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