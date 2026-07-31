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News Photo Drone attack on Russian regions
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Aftermath of strike on Wildberries warehouse in Udmurtia, Russia SATELLITE IMAGES

A thick plume of smoke can be seen rising from the Wildberries warehouse in Sarapul (Republic of Udmurtia) following a night-time drone attack.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda’s Russian service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The satellite images were taken around midday.

Strike on Wildberries in Udmurtia: a view from space
Strike on Wildberries in Udmurtia: a view from space
Strike on Wildberries in Udmurtia: a view from space

Read more: One of largest refineries in Russian Federation - "Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez" - was hit: primary processing unit is on fire, - SSU

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that drones had attacked the Wildberries complex in Penza and the port in Taman, causing fires.
  • An attack on Wildberries was also reported in Udmurtia.

Watch more: Wildberries logistics complex is on fire following attack in Udmurtia. VIDEO

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Russia (14208) Strikes on RF (922) Udmurtia (4)
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