Aftermath of strike on Wildberries warehouse in Udmurtia, Russia SATELLITE IMAGES

A thick plume of smoke can be seen rising from the Wildberries warehouse in Sarapul (Republic of Udmurtia) following a night-time drone attack.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda’s Russian service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The satellite images were taken around midday.







Read more: One of largest refineries in Russian Federation - "Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez" - was hit: primary processing unit is on fire, - SSU

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that drones had attacked the Wildberries complex in Penza and the port in Taman, causing fires.

An attack on Wildberries was also reported in Udmurtia.

Watch more: Wildberries logistics complex is on fire following attack in Udmurtia. VIDEO