Wildberries logistics complex is on fire following attack in Udmurtia. VIDEO
The Wildberries logistics centre has been attacked and is on fire in Sarapul, Udmurtia (Russian Federation).
This was reported by the press office of the merged company Russ & Wildberries (RWB), according to Censor.NET.
What is known so far?
"Following the air raid alert, an evacuation was carried out at the company’s logistics facility in Sarapul. A fire broke out at the company’s logistics facility in Sarapul as a result of the attack. Fire crews are working at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties," the company stated.
Earlier, Olha Abramova, acting head of Udmurtia, had reported a threat of a drone attack in the region.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that drones had attacked the Wildberries complex in Penza and the port in Taman, causing fires.
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