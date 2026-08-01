One of Bashneft’s largest oil refineries is on fire in Ufa following drone attack. VIDEO
In Ufa, Russia, a large-scale fire broke out at one of the city’s oil refineries following a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, video footage has been published online showing thick smoke and a fierce fire on the plant’s premises following the drone strikes.
According to preliminary reports, explosions were heard in Ufa on the morning of 1 August, with one of the city’s largest oil refineries being hit.
Ufa is one of the key centres of Russia’s oil refining industry, home to several large refineries that form part of the Bashneft production complex.
The affected refinery is one of Russia’s largest producers of lubricants. The distance from Ufa to the front line is over 1,300 kilometres.
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