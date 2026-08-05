ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13705 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment
230 2

Defence Forces destroy over 2,000 Russian artillery systems in July, more than 47,000 overall – General Staff

General Staff

In July 2026, Ukraine’s Defence Forces neutralised 2,016 Russian artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the statement, in July 2026 alone, Ukraine’s Defence Forces neutralised 2,016 enemy artillery systems.

"Overall, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has lost more than 47,000 artillery systems. More to come! Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff added.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,452,880 people (+1,130 per day), 12,242 tanks, 47,396 artillery systems, 25,084 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (5442) arms (1016) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3789)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 