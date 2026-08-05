Defence Forces destroy over 2,000 Russian artillery systems in July, more than 47,000 overall – General Staff
In July 2026, Ukraine’s Defence Forces neutralised 2,016 Russian artillery systems.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
According to the statement, in July 2026 alone, Ukraine’s Defence Forces neutralised 2,016 enemy artillery systems.
"Overall, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has lost more than 47,000 artillery systems. More to come! Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff added.
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