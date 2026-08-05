Defence Forces destroy over 2,000 Russian artillery systems in July, more than 47,000 overall – General Staff

In July 2026, Ukraine’s Defence Forces neutralised 2,016 Russian artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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According to the statement, in July 2026 alone, Ukraine’s Defence Forces neutralised 2,016 enemy artillery systems.

"Overall, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has lost more than 47,000 artillery systems. More to come! Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff added.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,452,880 people (+1,130 per day), 12,242 tanks, 47,396 artillery systems, 25,084 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS