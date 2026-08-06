Tehran threatens strikes on Persian Gulf in case of escalation with US - Reuters

Iran has warned the countries of the Persian Gulf of a possible response in the event of new U.S. attacks on its territory.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Reuters.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Diplomatic Signals: Warnings and Appeals

According to the publication, the warning was issued amid active diplomatic contacts following statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 28. At that time, he threatened to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi took part in the talks. He spoke with representatives from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, as well as with the commander of the Pakistani Army. During the talks, Arakchi called on U.S. allies to use their influence with Washington to prevent further strikes.

Read more: Trump threatened to jail media sources reporting on missile shortage in U.S.

The Risk of Escalation and the Region's Response

Iran stated that it was prepared to respond, but emphasized that diplomacy is the best way to avoid an escalation. According to sources, the potential consequences for the region were highlighted in every conversation.

"Iran's warning was unambiguous: if the United States strikes Iranian infrastructure, Iran will respond with strikes on energy facilities in the Persian Gulf and other regional targets," one of the sources said.

Later, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Donald Trump. He called for a suspension of military action and a return to negotiations.

It was previously reported that the U.S., together with Israel, was preparing large-scale strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure on August 1–2, but these strikes did not take place. There were also reports that the United States might announce an agreement with Iran that would allow the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened.