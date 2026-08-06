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Trump threatened to jail media sources reporting on missile shortage in U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States has massive stockpiles of ammunition.
The U.S. leader made this announcement on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The U.S. has massive amounts of "munitions," especially of certain types. Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history. The "leakers" of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!", he noted.
Background
- Earlier, media reports indicated that the U.S. military had used up most of its stockpile of high-precision long-range missiles during the five months of the operation against Iran.
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