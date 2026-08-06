US has resumed full-scale intelligence sharing with Ukraine, – Politico

Cooperation between the US and Ukraine in the field of intelligence has returned to previous levels. US senators and experts have highlighted the increased cooperation and its important role in the war against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Politico, citing US senators and experts.

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According to the publication, the resumption of cooperation has been a "long-awaited positive boost" at a critical juncture for Ukraine’s military efforts.

Senators confirm increased cooperation

Mark Warner, a senior member of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, stated that the situation regarding the exchange of intelligence between Washington and Kyiv has improved. He said that Ukraine’s use of drones and long-range missiles has enabled it to strike deep into Russian territory and strengthen the positions of Ukrainian forces.

Republican Senators John Cornyn and Roger Wicker also confirmed signs of increased cooperation. Cornyn noted that Ukraine appears to have managed to turn the tide of events in its favour.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who visited Ukraine in April 2025 and returned to the country in July 2026, also reported changes. He said that during his most recent visit, he felt considerably more confident in his interactions with the Ukrainian side.

The US continues to help identify missile threats

George Barros, Director of Innovation and Open-Source Methods at the Institute for the Study of War, cited US intelligence support as one of the key factors behind the positive changes for Ukraine. He noted that last year, US President Donald Trump approved the sharing of intelligence to enable Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. According to the expert, these attacks became significantly more effective thanks to US intelligence and were part of a broader strategy to inflict tangible losses on Russia.

Barros also pointed out that, since the start of the full-scale war, US early-warning systems have helped Ukraine receive advance information about Russian missile strikes.

Washington has not officially commented on the changes

At the same time, the White House declined to comment on a possible expansion of intelligence cooperation, emphasising only that US President Donald Trump is focused on finding ways to end the war. The Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence also did not respond to a request from Politico.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst emphasised that the cooperation is mutually beneficial, as Ukraine possesses extremely valuable intelligence on Russia, which is also of interest to the United States.

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