Ukrainian reconnaissance drone soars through skies above occupied Donetsk. VIDEO
Unique, up-to-date footage of the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, filmed from a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle, has appeared online.
According to Censor.NET, the successful flight over the regional capital – which has been under the control of the invaders since 2014 – was carried out by operators of a reconnaissance UAV from the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade.
The published video footage captures a bird’s-eye view of the temporarily occupied city. Despite the enemy’s air defence systems and electronic warfare (EW) capabilities, the Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew unhindered over the city’s built-up areas, documenting the current situation in Donetsk.
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