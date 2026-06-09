Two men siphoning fuel from parked car at night in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO from surveillance camera

A video from CCTV cameras has been published online, showing the consequences of the acute shortage of fuel and lubricants in occupied Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows two men approaching a parked car at night and using a hose to siphon fuel directly from the tank into a pre-prepared jerrycan.

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Local public groups and the authors of the post note that this is not an isolated incident, but that the city has been hit by a veritable wave of similar offences, triggered by the protracted fuel crisis.

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"Donetsk. Mass thefts have begun due to petrol shortages, fuel is being siphoned directly from tanks at night," reads the video description.

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