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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,454,210 personnel (+1,330 in past 24 hours), 12,246 tanks, 47,455 artillery systems, and 25,087 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,454,210 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 6, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,454,210 (+1,330) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,246 (+4) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,087 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 47,455 (+59) units
  • MLRS – 2,006 (+4) units
  • air defense systems – 1,547 (+7) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,138 (+4) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 446,266 (+1,811) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 130,682 (+416) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,496 (+1) units

Watch more: Marines of 36th Separate Marine Brigade thwart staged Russian video about "capture" of settlement in Donetsk region and take two occupiers with tricolor prisoner. VIDEO

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