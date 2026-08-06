NATO is consulting with allies on additional air defense systems for Ukraine, - Rutte

The Alliance is consulting with its allies on continuing to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities needed to protect against Russian missile and drone attacks.

According to Censor.NET, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced this following a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"I spoke with Zelenskyy about the latest horrific Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities. I am discussing with our allies how we can continue to provide Ukraine with the air defense systems it urgently needs," Rutte wrote on the social media platform X.

What led up to this?

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is actively working with all partners who can assist with the supply of interceptor missiles. The goal is to protect against Russian strikes on civilian targets and people.